Buzdar again skips NAB appearance

LAHORE: The former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday again skipped appearance before the NAB in the case involving assets beyond means case.

However, Usman Buzdar’s counsel appeared before the NAB and submitted a 30-page reply on behalf of his client, sources said, adding: “The counsel made it clear that the former CM will fully cooperate with the investigators.”

It may be added that out of 13 times, Usman Buzdar was summoned by the NAB; he has so far appeared only twice.

The sources claimed that the NAB had directed Usman Buzdar, to furnish the record of his assets.

