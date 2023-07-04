BAFL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Reuters Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 01:37pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should join hands to fight terrorism and not hesitate to condemn countries that support terror.

Modi also urged leaders of the Eurasian political and security grouping to work for the welfare of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to Kabul.

PM Shehbaz addresses SCO summit hosted by India

Afghan soil, Modi told the virtual summit of SCO leaders, should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood.

Russia, China and Pakistan are among the other countries attending the meeting.

