KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 270,390 tonnes of cargo comprising 215,443 tonnes of import cargo and 54,947 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 215,443 comprised of 83,997 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 17,949 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 755 tonnes of Chickpeas & 112,742 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 54,947 comprised of 31,932 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 20,600 tonnes of Burtie Lumps & 2,415 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4212 containers comprising of 2819 containers import and 1393 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 358 of 20’s and 1102 of 40’s loaded while 25 of 20’s and 116 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 177 of 20’s and 510 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 98 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 10 ships namely, Dalian Highway, Gh Foehn, Hyundai Oakland, Kmtc Mundra, Olympia, Cma Cgm Gemini, Ym Excellence, Mona Manx, Darya Jamuna and Pvt Sunrise arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Cap Andreas, Fu Hua, Grace Bridge, Dailan Highway, Hyundai Oakland, Floyen, Pac Adhil, Gh Foehn, Zhen Hua 16, Kmtc Mundra, MT Mardan and Cma Cgm Gemini have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, EM Astoria, Maersk Chesapeake and FMT Efes sailed out to sea Monday morning on 3rd July, 2023 and two more ships, Lotus-A and Isabella Kosan are expected to sail on today.

Cargo through put of 131,621tonnes, comprising 83,783 tones imports Cargo and 47,838 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,523 Containers (1,709 TEUs Imports and 2,814 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Chemroad Hope &three more ships, MSC Tokyo, MSC Krittika and Al-Marrouna carrying Chemicals, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and EETL on today, 3rd July2023.

