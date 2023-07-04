Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Mahmood Textile 30.06.2023 60% Bonus Shares 27.06.2023
Mills Limited
Berger Paints 30.06.2023 20% Bonus Shares 27.06.2023
Pakistan Ltd
================================================================================
