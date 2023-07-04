Brecorder Logo
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Published 04 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Mahmood Textile           30.06.2023            60% Bonus Shares      27.06.2023
Mills Limited
Berger Paints             30.06.2023            20% Bonus Shares      27.06.2023
Pakistan Ltd
================================================================================

