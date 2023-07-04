Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Exide Pakistan         31.03.2023     100%         754.562         97.13       29.07.2023    24.07.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                                11.00.A.M.       29.07.2023
                                                                               AGM
National Bank of       -              -            -                 -         25.07.2023    18.07.2023 to
Pakistan                                                                       04.00.P.M.       25.07.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Siemens (Pakistan)     -              -            -                 -         25.07.2023    19.07.2023 to
Engineering                                                                    10.00.A.M.       25.07.2023
Company Limited                                                                 EOGM
==========================================================================================================

