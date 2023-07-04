Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Exide Pakistan 31.03.2023 100% 754.562 97.13 29.07.2023 24.07.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 29.07.2023
AGM
National Bank of - - - - 25.07.2023 18.07.2023 to
Pakistan 04.00.P.M. 25.07.2023
EOGM
Siemens (Pakistan) - - - - 25.07.2023 19.07.2023 to
Engineering 10.00.A.M. 25.07.2023
Company Limited EOGM
==========================================================================================================
