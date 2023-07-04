KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Exide Pakistan 31.03.2023 100% 754.562 97.13 29.07.2023 24.07.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M. 29.07.2023 AGM National Bank of - - - - 25.07.2023 18.07.2023 to Pakistan 04.00.P.M. 25.07.2023 EOGM Siemens (Pakistan) - - - - 25.07.2023 19.07.2023 to Engineering 10.00.A.M. 25.07.2023 Company Limited EOGM ==========================================================================================================

