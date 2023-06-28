ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Monday, lifted by short-covering and stronger rapeseed and soybean oil prices.

With technical-following commodity funds holding significant short positions, the November canola contract has major upside if it can establish prices above the 100-day moving average around $721, a trader said.

Most-active November canola gained $16.50 or 2.3% to settle above that level at $721.60 per metric ton. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 4,029 times. Euronext August rapeseed futures led the way higher among oilseeds and vegetable oils on a percentage basis.

Chicago soybeans pared early gains as milder temperatures and crop-boosting rains in parts of the US Midwest over the weekend tempered some worries about drought-reduced yields.