FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for the first time in history, has collected Rs7 trillion till June 26, 2023.

According to a tweet from Dar, the revenue collection of the FBR would further increase by end-June 2023.

Total FBR target for the current fiscal was revised upward from the budgeted Rs7,470 billion to the present Rs7,640 billion.

The FBR officials informed that the tax collection for 2022-23 would reach Rs7,100 billion by the end of June 30, 2023, against the target of Rs7,640 billion, reflecting an estimated shortfall of at least Rs540 billion.

