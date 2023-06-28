AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for the first time in history, has collected Rs7 trillion till June 26, 2023.

According to a tweet from Dar, the revenue collection of the FBR would further increase by end-June 2023.

Total FBR target for the current fiscal was revised upward from the budgeted Rs7,470 billion to the present Rs7,640 billion.

Pakistan will look to impose Rs215bn additional taxes after IMF talks: Dar

The FBR officials informed that the tax collection for 2022-23 would reach Rs7,100 billion by the end of June 30, 2023, against the target of Rs7,640 billion, reflecting an estimated shortfall of at least Rs540 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar FBR tax collection FBR revenue collection Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories