AVN 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.97%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.53%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
DGKC 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.29%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.95%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PPL 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.33%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
TRG 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 16.2 (0.4%)
BR30 14,177 Increased By 77.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 52.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 14,670 Increased By 12.7 (0.09%)
Japan yields rise as weak 20-year JGB auction weighs on sentiment

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 12:37pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday and futures looked set to snap a seven-day winning streak as weak demand at an auction of 20-year bonds soured the mood.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.37%, climbing off a nearly three-month low of 0.35% reached on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 yen to close at 148.82, retreating from a near-six-week high hit in the previous session.

The 20-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.955%. It touched a 3 1/2-month low of 0.94% at the start of the week.

A weak auction result was widely expected heading into the 1.2-trillion yen bond sale, according to several analysts.

Okasan Securities senior strategist Makoto Suzuki said before the auction, a sense of caution spread quickly to weigh on the entire market.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.185%, while the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to -0.08% and the five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.05%.

JGB yields edge lower, futures rise amid bets for extended BOJ stimulus

Despite Tuesday’s rise, JGB yields are still very low, with the 10-year yield remaining far below the Bank of Japan’s policy ceiling at 0.5%.

That reflects the consensus view among market participants that a tweak to the BOJ’s yield curve controls, once expected as soon as this month, may be a long way off after new governor Kazuo Ueda adopted a resolutely dovish posture, according to Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Mitsui Sumitomo DS Asset Management.

“Most people now expect that the BOJ will not move in the next six months,” Kichikawa said.

“And if they don’t move in the next six months, what is the reason for them to move in the six months after that?”

Japanese government bonds

