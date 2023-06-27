AVN 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
DGKC 51.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.67%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 70.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.49%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.88%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
OGDC 78.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.19%)
PAEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
PPL 59.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.26%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.43%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 11.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.28%)
UNITY 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 20.8 (0.51%)
BR30 14,188 Increased By 88.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,522 Increased By 84.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,686 Increased By 28.4 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2023 11:56am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

EASTBOURNE: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International on Monday due to a viral illness, raising doubts over her defence of the title at the All England Club next week.

The world number three had been scheduled to play Wang Xiyu on the first day of main draw action at Eastbourne on Monday.

Rybakina also withdrew ahead of her third round match at the French Open citing illness earlier this month and fell to a shock defeat to Donna Vekic in the second round of the German Open last week.

The Kazak’s absence meant that Russian Daria Kasatkina was the highest ranked player in action on Monday as she beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-1 in a politically-charged match.

Kasatkina will face Karolina Pliskova in round two after the Czech advanced when Elise Mertens retired in the deciding set of their clash.

Dubai-based world number 11 Kasatkina, who was banned from competing in Britain last year due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, acknowledged that Ukrainians are in a “way worse situation” and conceded she cannot see an imminent end to the fighting.

“My family, my parents are still in Russia,” she said. “As you can see, the last few days it’s been a big mess also there.

“It’s been a tough year, and we don’t know how long it’s going to be. Honestly, so far I don’t see the end.

Rybakina, Swiatek set to renew rivalry in Rome quarter-final

“(It) feels shit, honestly. I’m not going to hide it. It’s tough to face the circumstances for such a long time already,” said Kasatkina, who was booed off court earlier this month following her defeat by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina at the French Open.

“I’m just trying to be a good human in this scenario. That’s all I can do.”

There was some joy for the home fans as Brits Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage came through tough three-set encounters against China’s Zhang Shuai and American Lauren Davis respectively.

Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Petra Kvitova are among the big names in action on Tuesday.

French Open Coco Gauff Elina Svitolina Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

Comments

1000 characters

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

Read more stories