21 women hurt in BISP camp stampede

KARACHI: A stampede at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) camp set up in Keamari neighbourhood of the metropolis left at least 21 women injured/ unconscious, on Monday.

According to Jackson Police, women were gathered there in a large number to collect the government-funded stipend.

The incidents come amidst a deteriorating economic crisis, high inflation, and numerous job losses in the country.

Following the incident, rescue teams were rushed to the site and the officials moved the injured women to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Rescue officials indicated that the condition of one of the injured women was critical.

Eyewitnesses said some of the women tried to climb the wall and jumped into the KPT Ground to get the BISP stipend amount.

On March 31, 11 women and children were killed in a stampede at a Ramadan food distribution centre in SITE area of Karachi.

