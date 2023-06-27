Money laundering case: FIA again arrests Elahi, sent to jail

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and President PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday was arrested again by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sent to jail on judicial remand by a city court in money laundering case.

Just a day ago, the ex-chief minister was granted post arrest bail.

Earlier, on Monday Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was taken into custody from outside the camp jail.

The FIA produced Elahi before the court and demanded his physical remand in the money laundering case.

The court rejected the plea of FIA and said, “There is no need for physical remand of Chaudhry Pervez in this case”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023