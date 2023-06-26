AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling strengthens, BOE large rate hike looms large

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 04:53pm

LONDON: Sterling strengthened a touch against the dollar and euro on Monday as traders grappled with the implications of the previous week’s outsized rate hike by the Bank of England.

The pound rose 0.15% against the dollar to $1.2735, regaining some of its 0.83% loss from the week before, the currency’s biggest weekly decline since mid May.

It also firmed against the euro, which was down 0.13% at 85.54 pence, as soft German business sentiment data weighed on the European common currency.

Sterling clobbered as jumbo rate hike raises risk of recession

Monday’s moves in sterling were in the shadow of the Bank of England’s larger-than-expected 50 basis point interest rate hike, which pushed market pricing for the peak in the Britain’s key interest rate over 6%, implying a further over 100 basis points of tightening.

In contrast, markets expect other major central banks to be near if not at their rate peaks.

Traders are trying to assess whether this should mean a stronger pound - typically currencies benefit from higher rates compared to peers - or whether the ramifications for economic growth in Britain mean the pound will weaken.

“Price action points to (sterling) being at an inflection point at which further rates hikes are no longer bullish for the currency,” said BNP Paribas analysts in a note.

The pound also hit a fresh seven-and-a-half year high against the under-pressure Japanese yen, reaching 182.98 yen before retreating after Japan’s top currency diplomat stepped up warnings against recent yen weakening.

Speeches by several BOE policy makers will be closely watched this week, most notably governor Andrew Bailey who speaks on Wednesday on a panel with top central bankers from the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling strengthens, BOE large rate hike looms large

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Read more stories