AVN 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.42%)
BAFL 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.04%)
BOP 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.88%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.69%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.06%)
EPCL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.83%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.95%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (10%)
HUBC 68.24 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.83%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.08%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.84%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.48%)
NETSOL 75.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.22%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.95%)
PAEL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.98%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.75%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.54%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.07%)
TPLP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.38%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.93%)
UNITY 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 142.3 (3.61%)
BR30 14,030 Increased By 586.4 (4.36%)
KSE100 41,235 Increased By 1169.4 (2.92%)
KSE30 14,577 Increased By 445.4 (3.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 12:24pm

NEW DELHI: India’s finance minister has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

During Modi’s state visit to the United States last week, Obama told CNN that the issue of the “protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India” would be worth raising in Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Obama said that without such protection there was “a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart”.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks when Modi was visiting the United States aiming to deepen relations.

“He was commenting on Indian Muslims having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen during his presidency,” Sitharaman told a press conference on Sunday.

“Why would anyone listen to any allegations from such people?” The US State Department has raised concerns over treatment of Muslims other religious minorities in India under Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party.

The Indian government says it treats all citizens equally. Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House.

Modi, at a press conference with Biden last week, denied any discrimination against minorities under his government.

Narendra Modi Barack Obama White House US State Department Nirmala Sitharaman Indian muslims

Comments

1000 characters

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Read more stories