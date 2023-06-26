AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.5%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 50.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.02%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
FLYNG 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.38%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4%)
HUBC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (4.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.6%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.28%)
NETSOL 74.83 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.64%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.76%)
PAEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.41%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (4.02%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.3%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.24%)
UNITY 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.52%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
BR100 4,029 Increased By 91.5 (2.32%)
BR30 13,880 Increased By 436.2 (3.24%)
KSE100 40,836 Increased By 770.8 (1.92%)
KSE30 14,417 Increased By 285.4 (2.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman Punjab retrieves 40 kanals of state land

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has successfully acted as a mediator between provincial government departments and 23 complainants from various districts, resulting in a cumulative financial relief of Rs.64.3 million (64,353,517).

These complainants had raised concerns about unresolved employment-related issues, encompassing pension provision, payment of employment dues, and creation of OSD posts within provincial government departments.

In a statement released on Sunday, the spokesman announced noteworthy progress achieved by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab in effectively addressing pressing issues faced by individuals.

Notably, the office successfully resolved the longstanding matter of family pension for Ms Shaheena, a widowed woman residing in a secluded village within the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ms Shaheena, who observes pardah, has now received her remaining pension dues of Rs. 182,695 disbursed by the district accounts office Sargodha.

Furthermore, Ms Najma Mazhar, the plaintiff from Mandi Bahauddin, has been duly compensated for her deceased husband’s employment dues through the intervention of the ombudsman’s office.

Additionally, her daughter, Ms Mehreen Saba, has also been appointed as a junior clerk in a government department in grade 11, in adherence to Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, the spokesman said.

Moreover, the spokesman emphasized the commendable efforts undertaken by various district administrations in response to public complaints received by the ombudsman’s office.

These administrations have successfully reclaimed over 40 kanals of state lands in their areas, valued at Rs. 19,120,000, to reopen public thoroughfares and roads, thereby enhancing accessibility for locals and safeguarding government lands.

In a separate case, the ombudsman’s office facilitated the retrieval of 2 kanals and a corresponding area of Marlas owned by Muhammad Ramzan in Rawalpindi. The market value of the reclaimed land is estimated to be Rs.4.2 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ombudsman Punjab provincial government departments state land

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman Punjab retrieves 40 kanals of state land

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories