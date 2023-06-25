AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Entire amount of dower shall be payable on demand: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that according to the Muslim Family laws, where no details about the mode of payment of dower are spelled out in Nikahnama or marriage contract the entire amount of dower shall be payable on demand.

The court said it is not necessarily means payable on dissolution of marriage by death or divorce. The dower being payable on demand could be claimed by the petitioner even during subsistence of marriage, the court added.

The court allowed the petition of one Samina to the extent that the petitioner shall be entitled for the dower amount of Rs 500,000 from the respondent.

The court said the appellate court has misconstrued the dower payable on demand, as deferred dower payable only on dissolution of marriage either by death or divorce.

So far as the claim of petitioner for enhancement of maintenance allowance is concerned, admittedly the petitioner did not challenge the quantum of maintenance allowance of Rs 5,000 determined by family court at the relevant time, therefore, the said amount has already attained finality and cannot be challenged by the petitioner at this stage, the court held.

Relevant facts are that the petitioner filed a suit for recovery of maintenance allowance and dower amount of Rs 500,000 against the respondent during subsistence of marriage.

The said suit was decreed for the dower amount of Rs 500,000 and for maintenance allowance Rs 5,000 per month with 10% increase per annum. The petitioner did not challenge the said decree, however, the respondent filed Appeal.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal against entitlement of maintenance allowance, however, accepted the appeal against dower and declined the same on the ground that the dower being deferred cannot be claimed during subsistence of marriage.

The court said in the present case, Column No 13 of the Nikahnama does not specifically mention that the amount five hundred thousand rupees was prompt dower or deferred rather only mentions that same is dower payable on demand, which means that it is not deferred dower, payable only on dissolution of marriage either by death or divorce, but same is payable at time of demand even before dissolution of marriage, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court shall marriage contract

Comments

1000 characters

Entire amount of dower shall be payable on demand: LHC

Massive changes introduced in Finance Bill

NA approves 97 demands for grants worth Rs6.282trn

Dar presents over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure in NA

‘Data protection bill lacks in certain areas’

Energy transition initiative: Power Div all set to send study team to Denmark

CJP for making tax regime reliable, consistent

Board terminates service contract of SNGPL MD

Solar project in Sindh: MoFA urges PD to facilitate Norwegian firm

PM vows to complete IMF loan programme

Former finance minister Miftah quits PML-N

Read more stories