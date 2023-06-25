Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Chicken price went slightly down from Rs16,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs16,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs435 against Rs450 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs700 per kg against Rs720 per kg, egg price went up from Rs6,550 per carton to Rs6,700, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs255 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs6,000 to Rs6,150 per 50kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs125-130 per kg.

Wheat flour price witnessed a slight reduction as best quality wheat flour price went down from Rs2,070 per 15kg bag to Rs2,030, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,050 per bag against Rs2,100, normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs2,050 per 15kg bag to Rs2,010 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,030 per bag against Rs2,080.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs1,650, powder chilli price went up from Rs750 per kg to Rs800 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs550 per kg to Rs500 per kg.

No changes were observed in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price which is available at Rs250 per kg. The retailers are still overcharging LPG by Rs35 against OGRA’s fixed price.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, however, some tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti and some are selling at Rs25 per roti, despite the fact wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs600 per 15kg bag or Rs39.66 per kg since touching the highest level.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs13,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price is available at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-Grade ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a slight increase of Rs200 per carton which went up from Rs5,300 to Rs5,500 per carton in the wholesale market. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed no changes which is available at Rs2,700 per 5kg pack and cooking oil at Rs2,800 per 5 litre bottle.

The survey observed that the retailers have finally passed on the benefit of ghee-cooking oil price reduction to the general masses. Now in retail, B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is being sold in the range of Rs360-380 per pack against Rs450-500 per pack of 900 grams.

Pulses prices witnessed a declining trend as best quality maash price went down from Rs480 to Rs460 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs325 per kg against Rs440 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs250-380 against Rs300-400 per kg, moong at Rs300 against Rs320 per kg, and masoor at Rs290 per kg against Rs320 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs250. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes, but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soap such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as normal size batting soap price went up from Rs110 to Rs125 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs130 to Rs150 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger price in wholesale market went up to Rs3,700 against Rs3,300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs800-1,000 against Rs650-970 per kg, local garlic price remained stable at Rs800 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg, and Quetta garlic price also remained unchanged at Rs1,300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs275-300 per kg.

Potatoes price witnessed no change as it is available at Rs300-400 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-100 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs140-200 to Rs175-250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-65 per kg against Rs35-55 per kg and onions prices remained stable at Rs130-200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-50 per kg.

Capsicum price remained stable at Rs65-70 per kg, pumpkin price witnessed no change as it is available at Rs55-60 per kg, yam price went up from Rs300 per kg to Rs350 per kg, cauliflower price also remained stable at Rs600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs135-165 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs125 to Rs150 which in retail is being sold at Rs45-55 per kg against Rs35-45 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs60-80 per kg to Rs35-50 per kg, fresh bean price went up from Rs400-450 to Rs450-550 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-150 against Rs95-110 per kg and Brinjal price went down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs220 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range Rs50-55 per kg against Rs65-75 per kg, Tinda price went up from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-100 against Rs75-80 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went up from Rs200 per dozen to Rs270 and normal quality bananas went up from Rs70-100 per dozen to Rs80-150, guava price is stable at Rs130 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs250-430, white apples are available in the range of Rs180-240 per kg against Rs130-160. Different types of mangoes are available in the range of Rs80-220 per kg against Rs70-200, falsa is available at Rs300 per kg against Rs200 per kg, cherry at Rs370 against Rs350 per pack of 800 grams, peach at Rs90-250 per kg and plump at Rs220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits, but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices.

