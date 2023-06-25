FIA arrests unauthorised overseas employment promoter

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged unauthorized overseas employment promoter from a hotel near Cantt Station.

In an underway nationwide crackdown against human traffickers, the FIA anti-human trafficking circle Karachi zone on last Thursday arrested Ghulam Abbas Baloch, an unauthorized overseas employment promoter, according to an official on Saturday.

The accused extorted different amount from intending emigrants for the purpose of providing work visas. The accused was having illegal possession of Pakistani passports on different names.