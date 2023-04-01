AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Renewable energy sector: PM urges UAE firm to make investment

APP Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the United Arab Emirates-based firm Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector and assured that the government would extend all possible facilitation in this regard.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation headed by the Hayat Bio-Tech Chairman and a member of the UAE ruling family Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing.

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz said the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE were deeply rooted in history. He underlined that Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse, fields including trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they were aware of the huge investment potential of Pakistan and the UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors. He expressed a keen desire to further expand the UAE’s investment portfolio in Pakistan. He also briefed the prime minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Sindh Government which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior officials of the relevant government departments also attended the meeting.

