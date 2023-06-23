AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron says ‘complete consensus’ on reforming global financial bodies

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2023 07:02pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday there was a “complete consensus” at a summit of world leaders in Paris to reform global financial bodies like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Summing up a meeting of around 40 heads of state and government, Macron said the consensus was to make them “more efficient, fairer and better suited to the world of today.”

France had billed the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact as an opportunity to discuss ideas ahead of a cluster of major economic and climate meetings this year.

Other world leaders also lent their support to the idea of reforming the World Bank and IMF, the so-called Bretton Woods institutions formed after World War II which are dominated by the West.

“We need to say that very clearly: the World Bank is not meeting the world’s expectations and we need to say this,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told a closing session of the summit. “The IMF is not meeting the world’s expectations.”

He said the IMF had “very irresponsibly made Argentina a huge loan and we dont know what the Argentinian president did with that money and today Argentina is in the very different situation because it doesn’t have enough dollars to pay back the IMF.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also backed reforms to “how these banks are managed and the framework for their activities.”

World Bank IMF Emmanuel Macron argentina paris New Global Financing Pact global financial bodies Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

1000 characters

Macron says ‘complete consensus’ on reforming global financial bodies

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Read more stories