AVN 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
CNERGY 2.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
DGKC 49.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
HUBC 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.46%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,967 Increased By 8.7 (0.22%)
BR30 13,582 Increased By 36.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,233 Increased By 81.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,215 Increased By 40 (0.28%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $482mn, stand at $3.54bn

Read here for details.

  • Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

Read here for details.

  • 3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read here for details.

  • Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

Read here for details.

  • Selling pressure persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.17%

Read here for details.

  • No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Read here for details.

  • UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

Read here for details.

