Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $482mn, stand at $3.54bn

Read here for details.

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

Read here for details.

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

Read here for details.

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

Read here for details.

Lucky Cement reclassifies Rs116bn revenue reserves into ‘separate capital reserves’

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Read here for details.

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read here for details.

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

Read here for details.

Selling pressure persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.17%

Read here for details.

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Read here for details.

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Read here for details.

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

Read here for details.