Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

Days after announcing a three-day Eid ul Adha holiday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a public holiday on June 28 (Wednesday) as well, Aaj News reported.

“In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha as follows:

28th, 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for offices observing five working days in a week;

28th June to 1st July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for offices observing six working days in a week.

Earlier, the government had announced public holidays on account of Eid ul Adha, which falls on June 29 (Thursday).

In a statement released by the Cabinet Division, it was confirmed that offices operating on a six-day workweek will be granted a break from June 29th to July 1st.

“[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha as follows: