AVN 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
DGKC 49.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
HUBC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.89%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 73.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.7%)
OGDC 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PPL 56.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TRG 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 13,545 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 40,152 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,175 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

BR Web Desk Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 09:00pm

Days after announcing a three-day Eid ul Adha holiday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a public holiday on June 28 (Wednesday) as well, Aaj News reported.

“In supersession of earlier orders of even number dated 20.06.2023, on the above subject, the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha as follows:

  • 28th, 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) for offices observing five working days in a week;

  • 28th June to 1st July, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for offices observing six working days in a week.

Earlier, the government had announced public holidays on account of Eid ul Adha, which falls on June 29 (Thursday).

In a statement released by the Cabinet Division, it was confirmed that offices operating on a six-day workweek will be granted a break from June 29th to July 1st.

“[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Adha as follows:

  • June 29th and 30th, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for offices adhering to a five-day workweek.

  • June 29th to July 1st, 2023 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) for offices observing a six-day workweek.“

Hajj Day holiday Eid ul Adha holidays

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 22, 2023 08:23pm
Yup keep sleeping at home. Great for GDP griwth
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
WarrenDesiBuffet Jun 22, 2023 09:10pm
Lazy nation. No wonder we are at bankruptcy's door
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Government extends public holidays, includes June 28

UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal

PM Shehbaz meets IMF MD Georgieva with hope of programme revival

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz meets Saudi crown prince MBS

3rd straight gain: rupee settles at 286.73 against US dollar

China says US should act to undo negative impact of Biden’s Xi remark

World Bank unveils debt payment pause for disaster-hit countries

Military court trials: 7-member SC bench adjourns hearing

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move to tackle stubborn inflation

Pakistan will not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Read more stories