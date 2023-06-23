AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Reuters Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:53am

NEW YORK: The five people aboard a missing submersible died in what appears to have been a “catastrophic implosion,” a US Coast Guard official said on Thursday, bringing a grim end to the massive international search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

Titanic sub searchers find ‘debris field’ on ocean floor

An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the century-old wreck, 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.

“The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” Mauger said.

The five people aboard included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan.

The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent. Mauger said it was too early to tell whether the vessel’s failure occurred then or at a later time.

Missing Titanic sub running out of oxygen

The detection of undersea noises on Tuesday and Wednesday using sonar buoys dropped from Canadian aircraft had temporarily offered hope that the people on board the submersible were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.

But officials had warned that analysis of the sound was inconclusive and that the noises might not have emanated from the Titan at all.

“There doesn’t appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor,” Mauger said on Thursday.

Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

The search had grown increasingly desperate on Thursday, when the estimated 96-hour air supply was expected to run out if the Titan were still intact.

