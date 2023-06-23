AVN 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 13,563 Increased By 17.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,184 Increased By 31.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,201 Increased By 26.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Rizwan Bhatti Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:55am

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $515 million during the last week, mainly due to external debt servicing. However, Pakistan has received another inflow amounting to $ 300 million from China.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 8.864 billion as of June 16, 2023 compared to $ 9.378 billion on June 6, 2023.

During the week under review, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $ 482 million to $ 3.537 billion down from $ 4.0187 billion due to external debt payment. Similarly, net forex reserves held by commercial banks also declined by $32.6 million to reach $ 5.327 billion during the last week.

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

The country paid external debt worth $ 1.3 billion to China during the last two weeks, however as per commitment with Pakistan, China had refinanced it with Pakistan to build the sliding foreign exchange reserves and avoid default.

Chinese commercial loans worth $1.3 billion were due in June. As per schedule, Pakistan made debt repayment of $1 billion to the China Development Bank and $300 million to the Bank of China during the last two weeks.

On the request of Pakistan for the fast track refinancing of maturing commercial loans of $1.3 billion, China has refinanced it and out of total amount, some $ 1 billion was received during the last week, while $300 arrived during this week.

The SBP has also confirmed that it has received $ 300 million proceeds of government of Pakistan commercial loan. However, these inflows will be incorporated in the reserves position to be published as of Jun 23, 2023.

Chinese inflows will help build the country’s foreign exchange reserves but also meet the International Monetary Fund’s condition of $ 6 billion financing for release of the next loan tranche.

The government of Pakistan is continually making efforts for the release of IMF loan tranche worth $ 1 billion and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Georgieva, on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris on Thursday and highlighted economic challenges. He also requested for the release of the Extended Fund Facility tranche.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan Economy SBP foreign exchange reserves external debt servicing debts Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Awami Jun 23, 2023 07:44am
Friend in need is friend indeed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam khan Jun 23, 2023 07:58am
Looks like we heading towards a default and most likely govt will take over the foreign accounts as well, just like in 1999
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories