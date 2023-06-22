AVN 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
BAFL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
EPCL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.01%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 74.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 6.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 90.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.63%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,972 Increased By 6.5 (0.16%)
BR30 13,619 Increased By 62.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 40,305 Increased By 84.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,225 Increased By 46.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Topix gains for 2nd day on energy, banks; Chip stocks slump

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 09:38am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s broad Topix index of shares climbed for a second straight day on Thursday as higher energy prices boosted commodities producers, while chip-related stocks weighed on the benchmark Nikkei gauge.

Trading company Mitsui & Co added 2.75% after prices for oil and metals rose. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 3.28% as gains in Treasuries added to the value of their U.S. bond portfolios.

Chip industry heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron sank 4.4% and 2.72%, respectively, trimming a recent surge driven by euphoria over artificial intelligence.

Nikkei reverses course to end higher on bargain-buying; SoftBank leads

The Topix index added 0.63% to 2,309.58 at the midday break. The Nikkei was in the red for most of the session before closing flat at 33,575.63.

The blue-chip heavy Nikkei has soared 29% this year and earlier this week touched a 33-year high. Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese shares for an 11th-straight week through June 17, government data showed on Thursday.

“The Nikkei was up 10 weeks in a row as of last week’s close. That’s unusual,” said Quiddity Advisors analyst Travis Lundy, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. “The Nikkei has a fair bit of tech in it, and tech has been flying. When tech takes a breather, the Nikkei does too.”

Among Nikkei constituents, 175 companies advanced, while 48 declined.

Panasonic was a stand-out on the gauge, climbing 2.49% after its energy unit said on Wednesday it was in talks to supply batteries to power Mazda Motor’s electric vehicles. Mazda shares added 0.43%

Commodities trading companies added 2.58% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. Precision machinery makers were the biggest losers, declining 0.4%.

Topix Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Topix gains for 2nd day on energy, banks; Chip stocks slump

COAS to be part of SIFC apex body

PM for increasing FDI to $5bn through SIFC

ECC approves Rs80bn subsidy for power sector

KE discusses options of participation in Jamshoro power unit with PD

Rs76.726bn approved to keep CDMP commitment with IMF

SBP to help FBR run ‘SWAPS’ thru RAAST

Additional tax on incomes, profits, gains: Textile exporters term move ‘harsh’, ‘anti-business’

LNG deal with Azerbaijan to help end gas crisis by next winter: Musadik

APTMA seeks resumption of RCET scheme

Finance Bill: NA discusses Senate suggestions

Read more stories