HEIs advised not to indulge in activities against country's identity, values

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious note of celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi in a prestigious university of the country, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values.

The Commission wrote a letter to the HEIs while saying that unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our socio-cultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/ publicised event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image.

“HEIs are inter alia responsible for dissemination of knowledge and are essential actors in transforming youth into humane, caring, and cultured individuals, besides creating a workforce that has skill sets in accordance with the prioritized needs of the country and also espouses the cultural and moral values as laid down by our religion,” the letter noted.

It further stated that HEIs have an ultimate responsibility to polish and nurture the exuberance of youth into learned, mature, and responsible citizens — ready to take on the reins of the country and play their role in nation-building.

The public and private sector HEIs across the country are consequently relied upon to groom youth into compassionate, discerning, and refined individuals able to walk through life avoiding obvious pitfalls HEC being cognizant of its responsibilities as per the mandate laid down in its ordinance has been formulating policies, guiding principles and priorities for the betterment of the Higher Education sector based upon the concepts embodied in our own culture, values, and traditions, thus preserving the nation’s ideology.

While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society that profoundly respects all faiths, and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests that use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm.

Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse, the commission added.

