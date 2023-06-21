AVN 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
DGKC 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
EPCL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
OGDC 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PPL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 93.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,018 Increased By 14.3 (0.36%)
BR30 13,802 Increased By 50.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 40,760 Increased By 107.1 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,345 Increased By 38.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as hawkish Fed talk expectations outweigh Chinese demand worries

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 09:39am

Oil prices rebounded early on Wednesday, recovering after two straight sessions of losses, as expectations of hawkish Fed talk later in the afternoon and possible US crude stock draws in outweighed China demand worries.

Brent futures rose 35 cents to $76.25 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 34 cents to $71.53 by 0307 GMT.

“We expect Fed Chair Powell to deliver a hawkish semi-annual testimony to Congress reflecting the FOMC’s median projection for higher interest rates in coming months and more resilient inflation in the near term,” ANZ Research said in the note, referring to the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee.

The congressional testimony by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Wednesday is expected to provide clues on future rate moves in the world’s biggest economy.

Two Federal Reserve policymakers and an economist nominated to join them on the Fed’s Washington-based board on Tuesday said their focus is on bringing down too-high inflation so that the US economy can get back to sustainable growth, which in turn could bolster oil demand.

A possible drawdown in US crude stocks supported prices as well, with Reuters poll among five analysts estimating that crude stockpiles fell by about 400,000 barrels on average in the week to June 16 on average.

Official US oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group will be released later on Wednesday and the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, both reports delayed by a day following the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.

Oil rises as Chinese economic indicators offer mixed picture

Concerns about demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer, limited price gains as its economy struggles.

“The only reason why I think prices are not climbing (steadily) yet is because the data from China is still unclear. Yet, the stimulus is now in and my bet is that it will be effective at reviving the economy and with it we will have a strong second half growth in demand,” said Rystad Energy research director Claudio Galimberti.

“As for the Fed (meeting), that is also uncertain but with latest inflation data coming in a 4%, they have room to be dovish,” Galimberti added.

Looking to boost growth, China on Tuesday cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months, with a smaller-than-expected 10-basis-point reduction in the five-year LPR.

The rate reduction followed recent economic data showing the China’s retail and factory sectors were struggling to sustain momentum from earlier this year.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as hawkish Fed talk expectations outweigh Chinese demand worries

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories