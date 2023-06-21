AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
DGKC 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
EPCL 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 65.06 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
KAPCO 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 75.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
OGDC 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
PAEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.25%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
UNITY 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,004 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 13,751 Increased By 88.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By 31.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,307 Increased By 46.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DCs asked to verify sugar stocks in mills

Zahid Baig Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab has asked the deputy commissioners of all the districts to verify the sugar stocks laying in the sugar mills premises and their godowns in their respective areas for the crushing season 2022-23.

The district administrations have been asked to furnish complete details of the sugar production and whom the stocks were sold on a specified performa by the morning of June 22, 2023. According to the letter issued by Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf to the deputy commissioners, who, as per the law, are additional cane commissioners, to constitute teams comprising district administration, special branch, anti-corruption, food department, industries department and FBR for re-verification of sugar stocks. “The report shall be signed by the deputy commissioner/additional cane commissioner concerned to authenticate the same contents of said stock verification report,” the letter added.

The letter has been sent to district administrations of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Khanewal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sialkot and Kot Adu. As per the sources in the cane commissioner office, 41 sugar mills were operational in the province, and certain mills were showing sales of stocks but still having these stocks in their possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sugar sugar stocks mills

Comments

1000 characters

DCs asked to verify sugar stocks in mills

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories