DCs asked to verify sugar stocks in mills

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab has asked the deputy commissioners of all the districts to verify the sugar stocks laying in the sugar mills premises and their godowns in their respective areas for the crushing season 2022-23.

The district administrations have been asked to furnish complete details of the sugar production and whom the stocks were sold on a specified performa by the morning of June 22, 2023. According to the letter issued by Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf to the deputy commissioners, who, as per the law, are additional cane commissioners, to constitute teams comprising district administration, special branch, anti-corruption, food department, industries department and FBR for re-verification of sugar stocks. “The report shall be signed by the deputy commissioner/additional cane commissioner concerned to authenticate the same contents of said stock verification report,” the letter added.

The letter has been sent to district administrations of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Khanewal, Okara, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sialkot and Kot Adu. As per the sources in the cane commissioner office, 41 sugar mills were operational in the province, and certain mills were showing sales of stocks but still having these stocks in their possession.

