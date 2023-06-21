LDA auctions plots worth Rs470.22m

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday auctioned commercial and residential plots located in different schemes for Rs 470.22 million.

As per the details shared by the LDA, commercial and residential plots located in Jubilee Town, Mustafa Town, Tajpura and LDA Avenue One were auctioned. The public auction was supervised by the members of the auction committee, Director Finance, Director LDA Avenue One, Director Housing X and other relevant officers. The conditions of the public auction were read out on the spot.

Meanwhile, in an operation against encroachments and illegal constructions on parking space at Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, the LDA demolished more than 16 shops, including well-known brands, restaurants, food points, plazas and other commercial properties while 12 shops were sealed.

The violators were repeatedly served notices to remove the encroachment but were ignored. It was a joint operation between the LDA and MCL teams against the non-allocation of parking spaces and illegal encroachment across the city.

A heavy contingent of police accompanied the LDA team in the operation which was supervised by LDA Director Town Planning Zone II Asad-u-Zaman Dogar.

