KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,653.03 High: 40,739.97 Low: 40,507.18 Net Change: 31.81 Volume (000): 73,768 Value (000): 3,529,084 Makt Cap (000) 1,449,104,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,684.47 NET CH (-) 125.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,474.63 NET CH (-) 7.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,200.44 NET CH (-) 21.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,009.72 NET CH (+) 34.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,773.72 NET CH (+) 51.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,606.78 NET CH (+) 21.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-June-2023 ====================================

