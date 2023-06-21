Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,653.03
High: 40,739.97
Low: 40,507.18
Net Change: 31.81
Volume (000): 73,768
Value (000): 3,529,084
Makt Cap (000) 1,449,104,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,684.47
NET CH (-) 125.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,474.63
NET CH (-) 7.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,200.44
NET CH (-) 21.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,009.72
NET CH (+) 34.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,773.72
NET CH (+) 51.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,606.78
NET CH (+) 21.29
------------------------------------
As on: 20-June-2023
====================================
