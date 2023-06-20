LHC unhappy over govt’s reply in under-age marriage case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the reply of government regarding enforcement of under-age marriage law in the province.

The court was hearing the petitions of two women Rukhsana Bibi and Irshad Bibi seeking the recovery of their minor daughters.

The court directed the secretary local government to submit the report again on the implementation of court order till June 23. “What further action was taken against those who got married at a young age should be informed at the next hearing,” the court added.

Earlier, a law officer submitted the report on behalf of secretary local government. The court was told that action has been initiated against nine Nikah Khawans and three Union Council Secretaries under Peeda Act 2006. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the report and asked the local government department to hold proper training for the Nikah Khawans and Union Council Secretaries to avert child marriages across the province.

The court observed that proof of date of birth should be seen while registering the marriage of girls. The court also said, “ID card, B form or school certificate should be seen for age determination”. The court ordered to continue proceedings against underage grooms, marriage registrars, and marriage witnesses.

The court said that the Child Marriage Prevention Act of 1929 exists, but marriages of children are common with impunity. “Effective action is not being taken against those responsible,” the court observed.

