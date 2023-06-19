AVN 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.57%)
BAFL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.63%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
DGKC 50.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.88%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.92%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
HUBC 64.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
KEL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.72%)
NETSOL 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
OGDC 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.78%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.92%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-15%)
TRG 92.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.1%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Balochistan govt presents Rs750 billion budget for 2023-24

  • Rs437 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditure
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jun, 2023 09:03pm

Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Monday unveiled Rs750 billion provincial budget “despite financial problems faced by the province”.

During his speech, he added that Rs437 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditure while Rs229.3 billion have been earmarked for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The provincial government will spend Rs35 billion as development grant and foreign financing will add another Rs39 billion. The deficit for fiscal year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs49 billion.

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

The provincial finance minister underlined that 4,721 development schemes will be introduced at a budget of Rs170.7 billion.

Moreover, he added that 4,389 new jobs will be created for youngsters.

“The government of Balochistan set aside Rs5.5 billion for health card,” he said.

The budget document revealed that Rs464.7 billion will be received from the federal government. The province expects to generate Rs37.6 billion from taxes and gain an additional Rs19.4 billion from non-tax revenue.

The capital receipts of the province during 2023-24 will amount to Rs34.7 billion.

Rich will be taxed: Rs2.2trn Sindh budget unveiled

The document stated “it is evident that government of Balochistan mainly depends on the revenues/ funds transferred from federal government in terms of NFC award and other assignments, however province is trying best to broaden its receipt net through generating own source revenue and revising the receipt collection modalities.”

On the other hand, Balochistan intends to spend Rs53.6 billion on economic affairs and Rs61.8 billion on public order and safety. An additional Rs492 million have been earmarked for environment protection.

The government will spend Rs27.5 billion on housing and amenities while Rs42.8 billion will be spend on health sector.

The capital expenditure in 2023-24 will amount to Rs37.1 billion.

“It has been observed that Development Budget is rising at fast pace and is increasing significantly parallel with Non-development budget,” it said.

federal budget budget budget 2023 budget documents budget anomalies Balochistan budget FY24 budget federal budget 2023 24 budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan govt presents Rs750 billion budget for 2023-24

KSE-100 plunges nearly 700 points due to IMF uncertainty

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

Ishaq Dar pacifies PPP over budget concerns

Rupee remains largely stable, settles at 287.26 against US dollar

Defence, critical tech on agenda as India’s Modi heads to US for landmark visit

Airbus wins record 500-plane order from India’s budget carrier IndiGo

Punjab caretaker setup unveils budget for four months

‘Give us 5 years’: Bilawal vows to develop ‘every corner of Karachi’

Pak Suzuki shuts automobile, motorcycle plant till July 8

Read more stories