AVN 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 51.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
KEL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.92%)
PPL 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPLP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-14.49%)
TRG 94.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
UNITY 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 13,989 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 41,405 Increased By 103.8 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,549 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.81

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 09:38am

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a resistance at $14.81 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain into the $15.08-1/2 to $15.46 range.

The contract has broken a strong lower resistance at $14.40-3/4, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $15.46.

The break marks a major victory of bulls, which may push the contract to $15.46.

The recovery of the price from $12.70-3/4 looks so strong that it suggests a continuation of the long-term uptrend.

Soybeans jump to 6-week high on dry weather; corn, wheat extend gains

A study on the continuous chart presents a different interpretation on whether the long-term uptrend from $7.80-1/2 has resumed.

Most likely, the rise is riding on a wave (b) which is expected to end below $17.84.

A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of $15.47 to $16.37-1/4.

Soybeans US soybean

