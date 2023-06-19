AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Futures spread declines 174bps

Recorder Review Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 174bps to 17.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 25.7 percent to 46.14 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 62.13 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 33.2 percent to Rs 1.62 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 2.42 billion.

