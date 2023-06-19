Futures spread declines 174bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 174bps to 17.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 25.7 percent to 46.14 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 62.13 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 33.2 percent to Rs 1.62 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 2.42 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023