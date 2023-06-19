Prices of essential items remain firm

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items remained firm in the local market.

According to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, it was revealed that prices of vegetables, pulses, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, live chicken/meat and others still skyrocketed despite reduction in fuel price and fresh arrival of food grains/commodities.

One kg ginger was available at Rs800-900/kg, while garlic was being sold at Rs350/kg and Rs400/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Similarly, the survey said the Peas is being sold at Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60/kg and Onion Rs60/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs200/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs100-120/kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Prices of edible oil/ghee remained high-side in the local market as available within range of Rs450-480-500 and Rs530 and Rs600 and Rs620 per litre/kg in the local market, the survey witnessed.

Similarly, prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market, the survey noted.

It added a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg, the survey noted.

Similarly dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

Sugar price has increased at Rs130/kg which was available at Rs115 in the previous week, the survey said.

Prices of flour remained unchanged as 80 kg sac flour was available at Rs11500 while a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs2600-2800 in both wholesale and retail markets, the survey noted.

The survey added a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs280, hen eggs at Rs500/dozen and Chinese red-colored eggs at Rs450/dozen.

Similarly boneless cow meat was being sold at Rs900 per kilo while with bone available at Rs700-750 and Rs800 per kilo in the local market.

Fresh milk was available at Rs160-180 and Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kg in the local market.

Prices of fruits are still on the high side. Apples are available at Rs300-400 and Rs500 per kilo, big-size banana at Rs200 and small-size banana at Rs150 per dozen, mangoes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilo, melon at Rs100 per kilo, watermelon at Rs40-50 per kilo, peach at Rs100-150 per kilo.

The price of black tea has decreased, which was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg against the price of Rs1800 per kilo in the previous week, the survey said.

Survey also noted that the packed and powder milk as well as baby milk prices remained high-side in the local market. Also, prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/life-saving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

