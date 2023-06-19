AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Russia reports fierce fighting as African peace mission leaves empty-handed

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 06:55am

MOSCOW: Russia reported fierce fighting on Sunday on three sections of the front line in Ukraine, a day after hosting an African peace mission that failed to spark enthusiasm from either Moscow or Kyiv.

A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

“The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s defence ministry made no mention of Piatykhatky in its daily update, in which it said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in three sections of the 1,000 km (600 mile) front line.

A separate statement from Russia’s Vostok group of forces said Ukraine had failed to take the settlement.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

There was no comment from Ukraine, which last week said it had recaptured another nearby settlement, Lobkove, and a string of villages further east, in Donetsk region, at the start of its long-awaited counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials have imposed an information blackout to help operational security, but say that Russia has suffered much greater losses than Ukraine has during its new assault.

A regional official said Ukrainian forces had destroyed a major Russian ammunition dump in occupied Kherson region, part of a weeks-long effort by Kyiv to wreak havoc with Russian supply lines.

British defence intelligence said heavy fighting in recent days had been focused on Zaporizhzhia, western Donetsk and around Bakhmut, which Russian mercenaries captured last month after the longest battle of the war.

“In all these areas, Ukraine continues to pursue offensive operations and has made small advances,” it said on Twitter.

Russian defence operations had been “relatively effective in the south”, with both sides suffering heavy casualties, the assessment said.

