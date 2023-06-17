AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Gas supply from Wali field begins

Recorder Report Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development, an injection of gas supply into the SNGPL’s network from the OGDCL’s newly-discovered gas field namely, Wali (Bettani) in district Lakki Marwat of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, has started earlier this morning (Friday).

The Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDCL) had discovered Wali gas field last year. Accordingly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had directed the SNGPL to lay pipelines for an injection of gas from the newly-discovered gas field.

The gas flow from Wali gas field will be processed at the OGDCL’s facility before being injected into Sui Northern’s transmission system.

OGDCL drills 4 wells, makes 3 discoveries in 1HFY23

The current gas supply flow rate from the gas field is 10 MMCFD which is expected to rise to 20 MMCFD in the near future. The gas is supplied vide recently constructed 50-kilometer-long high-pressure pipeline connecting OGDCL’s processing plant to the Sui Northern’s network at Kaka Khel, district Lakki Marwat. In addition, the SNGPL also constructed a 16-kilometer-long gathering line on the OGDCL’s request as contractor.

The SNGPL faced security issues during the construction of pipelines but despite all the odds, the company efficiently managed to complete the construction of 66-kilometer pipelines of 8-inch diameter from Wali Well to Kakakhel Valve Assembly in the shortest possible time.

Both the pipeline segments comprising of 16-kilometer segment from the well to the processing plant and 50-kilometer segment from the processing plant to Kakakhel Valve Assembly were successfully commissioned on 14 and 15 June, respectively.

The before time completion of pipeline construction project for injection of gas, which carries significant national importance owing to the prevailing energy crisis, was only made possible through the guidance of the company’s Board of Directors and the current management along with steadfast dedication and hard work of the SNGPL’s workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

