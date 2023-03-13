AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
OGDCL drills 4 wells, makes 3 discoveries in 1HFY23

APP Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled four exploratory wells and made three discoveries with an expected production potential of 3,007 BPD oil and 2.7 MMCFD gas during the first half of the current fiscal year, ending on December 31, 2022.

“OGDCL has spud 4 wells including 3 exploratory wells; Shahpurabad-1, Chak 20-1 and Gaja Wah-1 and 1 development well; Chanda-7. OGDCL discovered three oil and gas reserves in Toot Deep-1 in district Attock, Punjab province and Chak 5 Dim South-3 and Kot Nawab-1 in district Sanghar of Sindh province,” according to the company’s first-half financial report for the year 2022-23 available with APP.

Moreover, the company completed the drilling and testing of six wells pertaining to previous fiscal years.

During the period under review, OGDCL produced around 33,061 BOPD, 772 MMCFD gas and 730 TDP LPG. The production witnessed a little decline as compared to 36,788 Barrel per Day (BPD) oil, 827 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, and 814 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the same period of the year 2021-22 due to certain reasons. The company said it, being the national flagship of the country’s Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, was making all-out efforts to play a pivotal role in enhancing the energy security of Pakistan. “In this context, the company during July 2022 to December 2022 contributed around 46 percent, 29 percent and 37 percent towards the country’s total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively,” it said.

