AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police register FIR of former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan’s going ‘missing’

BR Web Desk Published June 16, 2023

Islamabad Police on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) of former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan going “missing”, under charges of abduction.

The case was registered on the complaint of Azam’s nephew, Muhammad Saeed Khan at the capital’s Kohsar police station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping or abduction.

As per the FIR, Azam left his house on June 15 around 6:30 or 7 pm for an appointment in Islamabad and has been missing since, with no communication with anyone.

The complainant and his family “has checked from every possible contact about his (Azam) whereabouts and so far has not been able to trace him”, the FIR said, adding that Azam’s phone was switched off and could not be reached.

The police also confirmed the registration of the FIR and assured legal action in this regard. It further said that any person with information about Azam may report it on police helpline 15.

The case was registered hours after Saeed filed a complaint at Kohsar police station.

“On June 15, 2023, my uncle [Azam Khan] left his house around/between 6:30/7 pm for an appointment in Islamabad but since has been missing and not in communication with anyone,” Saeed said in an application sent to the police on Friday.

Azam was part of the PTI-led government, which was ousted in 2022. He was a grade 21 officer till the tenure of the previous government. In 2017, he served as chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His name came to light when an alleged audio tape from the PM House was leaked in September 2022. Azam had allegedly proposed that a meeting should be called on the cipher where the-then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reads out the letter.

The “cipher” was the document the PTI originally claimed as a proof of foreign conspiracy hatched to dislodge their government.

“The undersigned and his family have checked from every possible contact about his whereabouts and so far have not been able to trace him. His phone is also switched off and cannot be reached,” it added.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also claimed the same, sharing a copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle.

He also condemned the attack on former governor Latif Khosa’s house.

PTI Imran Khan Azam Khan principal secretary

Comments

1000 characters

Police register FIR of former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan’s going ‘missing’

Pakistan receives $1bn from China: SBP

Biparjoy’s intensity decreases, exams to resume in Karachi from June 17

Rupee improves, settles at 287.19 against US dollar

Shell Pakistan’s share price has soared over 24% in 3 days after parent company’s intent to sell

Oil heads for weekly gain as supply cuts balance demand concerns

Eyeing at least 41% stake: Hascol gives go-ahead to Taj Gasoline for due diligence

Senate passes bill allowing ECP to unilaterally announce election dates

SC will welcome remedies against Article 184(3): CJP Bandial

Fifth session in red: KSE-100 falls 0.16% after volatile session

Read more stories