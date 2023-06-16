Police register FIR of former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan’s going ‘missing’

Islamabad Police on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) of former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan going “missing”, under charges of abduction.

The case was registered on the complaint of Azam’s nephew, Muhammad Saeed Khan at the capital’s Kohsar police station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping or abduction.

As per the FIR, Azam left his house on June 15 around 6:30 or 7 pm for an appointment in Islamabad and has been missing since, with no communication with anyone.

The complainant and his family “has checked from every possible contact about his (Azam) whereabouts and so far has not been able to trace him”, the FIR said, adding that Azam’s phone was switched off and could not be reached.

The police also confirmed the registration of the FIR and assured legal action in this regard. It further said that any person with information about Azam may report it on police helpline 15.

The case was registered hours after Saeed filed a complaint at Kohsar police station.

Azam was part of the PTI-led government, which was ousted in 2022. He was a grade 21 officer till the tenure of the previous government. In 2017, he served as chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His name came to light when an alleged audio tape from the PM House was leaked in September 2022. Azam had allegedly proposed that a meeting should be called on the cipher where the-then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reads out the letter.

The “cipher” was the document the PTI originally claimed as a proof of foreign conspiracy hatched to dislodge their government.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also claimed the same, sharing a copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle.

