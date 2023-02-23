AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC rejects pleas seeking probe into ‘cipher’

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected the petitions seeking a probe into cipher, which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed as an evidence of “international conspiracy” to topple its government.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday, heard the appeals of Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Tariq Badar, and Naeemul Hassan against the SC Registrar Office’s objections in his chambers. It has happened for the first time that media persons were allowed to cover the proceeding in the chambers.

The petitions were filed in March last year under Article 184(3) of Constitution requesting the Court to pass direction to probe the veracity of cipher on “international conspiracy”.

Hearing the appeals, Justice Faez questioned; “Is dealing with foreign affairs the job of the court?”

He then inquired; “who was the prime minister when the cipher was received?” GM Chaudhry stated “at that time Imran Khan was the prime minister,” adding that the PTI chief had also “waved the cipher” during a rally.

Justice Faez further questioned; “Did Imran Khan make any decision to investigate the matter as the prime minister?” He added: “Imran Khan had all the powers to have an investigation conducted. All authorities are under the prime minister.”

He asked: “What should the court do in the cipher’s matter?” When the petitioner’s counsel termed the investigations a “matter of fundamental rights”, Justice Isa asked: “What impact did the cipher have on your or my life? There is no matter of fundamental rights in this case.”

Justice Faez also said: “Do you want that the entire world’s ciphers are sent to the Supreme Court instead of the Foreign Ministry? If there is any attack in the future, would the Supreme Court announce war?”

He said: “if the government wants, it can make ciphers from all over the world public.”

He stated: “If anyone else does this, he will be guilty of violating the Secrets Act”, adding that the judiciary cannot “interfere in the affairs of the executive”.

The petitioners had prayed the Court to direct the respondent to deliver the “cipher” to the concerned civil and military authorities to investigate this threat/ letter.

Justice Tariq Masood, a Supreme Court judge on January 24, 2023 had refused to hear the petitions against the Registrar office’s objections raised on the petitions seeking directions for a probe cipher due to personal reasons.

Former prime minister Imran Khan on 27th March 2022, while addressing a public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, coalition of 13 political parties, which are in the government now believe that the former premier used the letter as an excuse to woo the government’s allies and PTI dissidents in the face of the no-confidence motion against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Supreme Court SC PDM PTI Imran Khan Justice Qazi Faez Isa PTI chairman international conspiracy cipher

Comments

1000 characters

SC rejects pleas seeking probe into ‘cipher’

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories