HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with another advance, building on the week’s gains, on hopes China will unveil new measures to stimulate its economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 86.52 points, to 19,915.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.32 points, to 3,256.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.74 points, to 2,064.69.