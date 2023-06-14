Hong Kong stocks close down

HONG KONG:Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday, giving up early gains on expectations the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike this month, with traders hoping China unveils measures to stimulate its struggling economy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.58 percent, or 113.00 points, to 19,408.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 percent, or 4.68 points, to 3,228.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.25 percent, or 5.00 points, to 2,038.80.