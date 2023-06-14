AVN 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.44%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.81%)
EPCL 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HUBC 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 79.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.22%)
OGDC 77.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.49%)
TRG 96.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.43%)
UNITY 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Hong Kong stocks close down

AFP Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 03:11pm

HONG KONG:Hong Kong stocks fell Wednesday, giving up early gains on expectations the Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike this month, with traders hoping China unveils measures to stimulate its struggling economy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.58 percent, or 113.00 points, to 19,408.42.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index starts with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 percent, or 4.68 points, to 3,228.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.25 percent, or 5.00 points, to 2,038.80.

Hong Kong stocks

