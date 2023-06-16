AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Chicken price rising since Dar landed back

Anjum Ibrahim Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

“There is no one left out there but us chickens.” “Excuse me? I resent being referred to as a chicken, there are others in the animal kingdom that I would not mind being identified with but NOT chickens.”

“Why? Because chicken price have been rising ever since Ishaq Dar landed back into the country?”

“Ishaq Dar is our Marie Antoinette…”

“Right but she was beheaded.”

“Not for saying that if the people had no bread they should eat cake. She lost her head because she was married to the king…ooops”

“Indeed! Anyway I will have you know that The Samdhi is a very religious man…”

“The interpretation of religion varies from one person to another, one family to another, me I am into helping those less fortunate…”

“So is The Samdhi isn’t he? I mean Hajveri this and Hajveri that!”

“Right and he says his prayers five times a day I hear, but assets beyond known means and money laundering…”

“Oh dear, the cases were thrown out of court…”

“Ah but he had to wait till the Return of the Prodigals – the other samdhi…”

“Right. Anyway as I was saying Nawaz Sharif loves to be referred to as the tiger, his party’s emblem as well though may God punish those who dared give Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) the symbol of a tandoor – I mean an oven I would have still accepted but a tandoor……”

“Don’t be facetious, what about Zardari sahib?”

“A fox, a wily fox.”

“And the Man Who Must Remain Nameless?”

“Right now he is the elephant in the room.”

“Indeed what’s happening to the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless?”

“I heard there are many portfolios that are under consideration.”

“Special spokesperson to NMN?”

“She has one – the same one as her daddy.”

“Oh!”

“I would reckon special advisor to the prime minister on any matter that may catch his fancy.”

“Whose fancy? The PMs?”

“Good heavens no, the fancy of the man Who Shall Remain Nameless! NMN would stand for

no less.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

