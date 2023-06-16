KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,369.17 High: 41,639.33 Low: 41,269.12 Net Change: 145.28 Volume (000): 44,871 Value (000): 2,556,630 Makt Cap (000) 1,474,635,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,943.45 NET CH (+) 30.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,513.50 NET CH (-) 42.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,367.01 NET CH (+) 23.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,226.60 NET CH (-) 29.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,817.41 NET CH (-) 25.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,676.70 NET CH (-) 17.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-June-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023