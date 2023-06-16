Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,369.17
High: 41,639.33
Low: 41,269.12
Net Change: 145.28
Volume (000): 44,871
Value (000): 2,556,630
Makt Cap (000) 1,474,635,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,943.45
NET CH (+) 30.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,513.50
NET CH (-) 42.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,367.01
NET CH (+) 23.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,226.60
NET CH (-) 29.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,817.41
NET CH (-) 25.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,676.70
NET CH (-) 17.96
------------------------------------
As on: 15-June-2023
====================================
