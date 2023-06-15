‘Netflix Bites’: Streaming service to launch pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles

Netflix is all set to open its very first culinary space, called Netflix Bites, in Los Angeles on June 30, it announced this week.

It will look to offer an “elevated dining experience” from several well-known chefs from popular Netflix shows, according to the press release.

Among the chefs set to make an appearance include Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, seen in ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’, who will collaborate with Dominique Crenn, Andrew Zimmern and Ming Tsai, who also appeared on the same show.

Joining them will be Rodney Scott (‘Chef’s Table: BBQ’), Ann Kim (‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’), Nadiya Hussain (‘Nadiya Bakes’) and Jacques Torres (‘Nailed It!’).

These culinary legends will team up to create a special tasting menu that features their unique skills while aiming to give fans and foodies a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.

In addition, mixologists from Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ — Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin — will craft custom cocktails for the drinks menu.

Of the new venture, Stone noted, “Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome.”

“The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing Netflix Bites to life.”

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products.

“From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

The pop-up will be building on previous immersive events such as ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience’, ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’, and ‘Money Heist: The Experience’.

Netflix Bites will open at Short Stories Hotel, Los Angeles on June 30 for a limited run.

