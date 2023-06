HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve decided against hiking interest rates and as traders awaited a string of Chinese data.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.13 percent, or 218.38 points, to 19,626.80.

Hong Kong stocks close down

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.83 points, to 3,231.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.10 percent, or 1.98 points, to 2,040.77.