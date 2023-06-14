Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opens higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of business Wednesday after data showing a sharp drop in US inflation boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will decide against hiking interest rates later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 26.16 points, to 19,547.58.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index starts with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 percent, or 4.45 points, to 3,238.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 3.11 points, to 2,036.91.