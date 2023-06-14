Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opens higher

AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.81%)
DGKC 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
EPCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 14,312 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 42.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,701 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 11:28am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of business Wednesday after data showing a sharp drop in US inflation boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will decide against hiking interest rates later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 26.16 points, to 19,547.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 percent, or 4.45 points, to 3,238.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.15 percent, or 3.11 points, to 2,036.91.

