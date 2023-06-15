PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump following the examples of our leaders

“Once you engage a lawyer whatever you say is guided by that person.” “I am impressed – you exhibited gender neutrality in your statement and need I add The Man Who Must Remain Nameless when in power blamed rape victims for not dressing appropriately - Must as opposed to Shall who is dispensable for all but Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“You get side tracked so easily, Trump is following the example of our leaders. Nawaz Sharif elevated NMN as an heir before Ivanka Trump came on the scene, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless faces around 150 plus cases while Trump faces 37 charges and he might catch up, both these gentlemen including those convicted and sitting in London at present expect to occupy the highest executive office in their country in the next elections and their drive for donations remain highly successful…”

“Right but there is one major difference between Nawaz Sharif and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Trump. Can you guess?”

“Nawaz Sharif is convicted.”

“Yes but a more important difference is that while Nawaz Sharif and NMN thought they were smart enough to make public statements without consulting a lawyer, the other two did not make that mistake.”

“That means what? I mean all three have quite obviously lied…”

“Yes but whereas Nawaz Sharif’s lies are easy to decipher that of the other two men are more carefully worded because they have been guided by their lawyers.”

“The difference between a good and a bad lawyer is that a bad lawyer might let the case drag while a good lawyer knows how to make it last even longer.”

“I have one too, a 50-year old lawyer dies and as he approaches the Pearly Gates he says to the gate keeper, I am only 50 years old, too young to die, there must be a mistake and the response was when we add up your billing records you should be at least 83.”

“Ha ha indeed but you must know by now that Nawaz Sharif has no good lawyer in his camp…”

“Which may be why he likes to work through…shall we say official channels as and when they become available.”

“Don’t be facetious, in marked contrast, Zardari sahib and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless engage lawyers who are party loyalists and therefore I reckon no fees, just portfolios….”

“Hmmm, so what is the lesson learned?”

“Nawaz Sharif and NMN don’t learn lessons, I mean look at the portfolios today – The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless heading the cricket board is driving a wedge with Zardari sahib without whose support the government will fall…”

“Right, but Zardari sahib and Nawaz Sharif have one thing in common there: they both want a non-cricketer to head the cricket board. At least the Man Who Must Remain Nameless appointed a former cricketer…”

“That was because he did not seek spiritual guidance for that appointment.”

“Indeed.”

