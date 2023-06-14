Minister says IK failed to prove his allegations against PM

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to provide any evidence to the investigators to prove his allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military officer to have allegedly hatched a conspiracy to assassinate him.

Addressing at a press conference, the interior minister said that Khan while recording his statement before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations against the top military official, the interior minister and the premier said that he [Khan] told the JIT that he has no proof to prove his claims and he made these statements on the basis of hearsay.

“The JIT confronted Khan with his audio and he admitted that this is his voice,” he said.

He said that the JIT “proved Khan a liar” for making fake allegations.

When the JIT asked Khan how he leveled such serious allegations against a senior military officer, interior minister, and the premier. The former premier replied that someone told him. When Khan was asked who told him, he replied that he does not remember the name of the person who told him about the conspiracy of his murder.

The minister said that his statement before the JIT is a certified document and evidence with JIT against him. “Khan is an expert in blaming without evidence, he misled the young generation with false statements, this brainstorming has been going on since 2014,” he said.

The minister said that Khan during his government had prepared a Tiger Force consisting of 1,000,000 youth through government exchequer. He also alleged that the previous government used the fund provided by foreign countries for Covid-19 to Pakistan over the preparation of the Tiger Force.

Khan “was making proper plans for provocation and rebellion” and “wanted to illegally occupy the country” and impose his “nefarious agenda.”

He said that May 9 arrest gave him an excuse to implement its agenda. A conspiracy was hatched to divide the defence force and attack military installations.

“Martyrs’ memorials were desecrated,” he said.

About May 9 vandalism, he said that investigations are continued regarding the May 9 vandalism. Detailed and ample evidence has been collected which will help to connect these criminals with the crime. “Khan presented his arrest on May 9 as a red line. PTI chief was involved in brainwashing the workers. The miscreants in May 9 vandalism will be brought to justice,” he said.

He said that as per his information, seven cases be tried in the courts. Military officials are investigating the matter related to May 9 vandalism very minutely. Khan is the “architect and mastermind” of the May 9 vandalism and cannot escape.

To a question about the statement of the IGP Punjab statement that the conversations of PTI leaders were intercepted on May 8, then why police did not try to stop the protesters, he said that police had the information regarding the protest but they did not have knowledge that they will attack sensitive installations.

“This was not a protest but it was an attack,” he said.

To another question, he said that there could be seat adjustment with any political party to get the country out of the economic crisis. However, he said that so far his party had made no decision about an electoral alliance with any party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023