KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,977 tons of cargo comprising 61,243 tons of import cargo and 52,734 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 61,243 comprised of 13,137 tons of containerized cargo; 2,466 tons of bulk cargo; 10,440 tons of rock phosphate and 35,200 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,734 tons comprised of 36,333 tons of containerized cargo; 20 tons of bulk cargo; 16131 tons of clinkers and 250 tons of oil and liquid cargo.

As many as 4,190 containers comprising of 1,376 containers import and 2,814 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 258 of 20’s and 209 of 40’s loaded while 48 of 20’s and 326 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 581 of 20’s and 824 of 40’s loaded containers while 103 of 20’s and 241 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Two ships berthed at Karachi Port namely Isuzu with general cargo and Independent Spirit with containers.

Five ships were sailed off from Karachi Port namely Anbien Bay, Ever Utile, Gion Trader, APL Antwerp and M T Quetta.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 79,124 tonnes comprising of 65,937 tonnes of import cargo and 13,187 tonnes of export cargo including 1,198 containers (614 TEUs imports and 584 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 65,937 tonnes includes 10,438 tonnes of containerised cargo; 40,669 tonnes of coal; 2,100 tonnes LPG: 5,200 tonnes of mogas and 7,708 tonnes of palm oil.

The total export cargo of 13,187 tonnes includes 9,928 tonnes of containerised cargo and 3,259 tonnes of cement.

There are eight ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, PS Pelican and Scarabe are expected to take berth at oil terminal and bulk terminal on 13-June 2023. Another container ship EM Astoria is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 14th June 2023.

