AVN 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
DGKC 51.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 79.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.15%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,302 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,614 Decreased By -168.9 (-0.4%)
KSE30 14,712 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 12:20pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday as the dollar slipped ahead of key US inflation data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

At 0649 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5500 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.5550.

The dollar was last trading down about 0.25% at 103.300 against a basket of global currencies.

Investors’ focus this week will be the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday following a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The US Labor Department’s CPI report is due later on Tuesday. In South Africa, mining production figures for April will be released at 11:30 am (0930 GMT).

South Africa’s rand starts week on front foot

The rand gained almost 1% on Monday on the back of shorter power cuts at home and reduced tensions between South Africa and the West over Russia, analysts said.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.760%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand stable ahead of Fed meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories